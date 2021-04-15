Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 393,700 shares, a drop of 60.8% from the March 15th total of 1,005,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 787.4 days.

Shares of MONRF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602 shares, compared to its average volume of 709. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.23. Moncler has a one year low of $33.65 and a one year high of $65.15.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MONRF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

