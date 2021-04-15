Moneywise Inc. Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Moneywise Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 28.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 20,636 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $1,696,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $186,000.

BATS:EFAV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.23. The stock had a trading volume of 807,070 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.98. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

