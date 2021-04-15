Moneywise Inc. Sells 1,822 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Moneywise Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Moneywise Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Moneywise Inc. owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XMLV. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $21,314,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,087,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $299,000.

XMLV stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.57. The company had a trading volume of 92,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,779. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $37.15 and a 12-month high of $53.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.88.

