Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 304,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after acquiring an additional 228,420 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 286,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,473,000 after acquiring an additional 52,086 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,404,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $94.80 on Thursday. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $96.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.20. The stock has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

