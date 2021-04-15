Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $9.07 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,904,000. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 11,844 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.69.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,301,323. The company has a market capitalization of $117.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $80.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

