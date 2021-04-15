Morgan Stanley Boosts BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target to $25.00

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.63.

NYSE:BOX opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -48.31 and a beta of 1.34. BOX has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $26.47.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.59 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,039.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BOX by 339.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,048 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in shares of BOX by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,976,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,383 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth about $28,609,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,004,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,202 shares during the period. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the fourth quarter worth about $13,205,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

