Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY)

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RXEEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Rexel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. AlphaValue raised shares of Rexel to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rexel presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of RXEEY remained flat at $$20.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.59. Rexel has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $20.60.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products for professional customers in Europe, the United States, Canada, China, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

