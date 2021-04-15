Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Acquires 4,665 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.47.

Shares of T opened at $29.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average of $28.97. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $212.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

