Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 1,981 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 694.6% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $528,186,000 after purchasing an additional 853,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after purchasing an additional 710,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.45.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $540.02 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $393.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $239.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $528.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $519.42.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.