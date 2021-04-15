Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,189 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 368.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,823,183.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,705,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.10.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $63.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.83. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

