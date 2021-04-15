Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Globant were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $916,096,000 after purchasing an additional 530,672 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Globant by 460.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,610,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,944 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,589,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,963,000 after acquiring an additional 160,270 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $224,741,000 after acquiring an additional 75,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Globant by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 583,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,941,000 after acquiring an additional 65,583 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.89.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $224.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.55. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $93.74 and a 1-year high of $244.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $232.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

