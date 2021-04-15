Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Purchases 1,320 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 19.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,405,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,238.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $199,297.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,269 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $75.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.83 and a 200-day moving average of $69.76. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $80.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $631.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.62 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. Research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

