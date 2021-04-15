Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Sells 675 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,210,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,057,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $833,524,000 after acquiring an additional 48,077 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $13,296,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock opened at $594.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.70 and a twelve month high of $634.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $544.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $502.98.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.77.

In other Align Technology news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $1,810,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

