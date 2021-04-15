Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MPLX shares. Truist upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Financial upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Mplx alerts:

MPLX traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,318,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Mplx has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $26.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.23.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mplx will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Mplx’s payout ratio is 118.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,643,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440,850 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,199,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,852 shares during the last quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,274,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,628 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,909,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,880,000 after acquiring an additional 943,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,060,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,612,000 after acquiring an additional 625,600 shares during the last quarter. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.