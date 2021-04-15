mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Price Hits $3.80 on Top Exchanges (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 36.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market cap of $65.96 million and $21.21 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be bought for about $3.80 or 0.00006032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00068265 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00019811 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.
  • Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $469.08 or 0.00743628 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00089088 BTC.
  • Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00033439 BTC.
  • Maker (MKR) traded up 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,738.69 or 0.05926903 BTC.

About mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

