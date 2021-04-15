MTU Aero Engines (MTX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MTU Aero Engines (ETR: MTX) recently:

4/13/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €180.00 ($211.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €203.00 ($238.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €218.00 ($256.47) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €191.00 ($224.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €193.00 ($227.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €203.00 ($238.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €193.00 ($227.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €218.00 ($256.47) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €193.00 ($227.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €171.00 ($201.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €203.00 ($238.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €205.00 ($241.18) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €177.00 ($208.24) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €124.00 ($145.88) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €152.00 ($178.82) price target on by analysts at Hauck & AufhãUser. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €210.00 ($247.06) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €220.00 ($258.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €171.00 ($201.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €203.00 ($238.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €202.00 ($237.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

MTX stock traded up €1.60 ($1.88) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €198.20 ($233.18). The stock had a trading volume of 127,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. MTU Aero Engines AG has a 1-year low of €107.80 ($126.82) and a 1-year high of €221.00 ($260.00). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €202.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €192.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.34.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

