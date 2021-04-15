Myrexis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Myrexis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 93.4% from the March 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MYRX traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. 1,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,571. Myrexis has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.

About Myrexis

Myrexis, Inc focuses on identifying, evaluating, and making financial investments in life sciences assets. The company was formerly known as Myriad Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Myrexis, Inc in July 2010. Myrexis, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

