Myrexis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Myrexis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 93.4% from the March 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MYRX traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. 1,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,571. Myrexis has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.
About Myrexis
Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for Myrexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myrexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.