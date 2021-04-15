Nadler Financial Group Inc. Acquires 374 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 535.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 136,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 115,100 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 622,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 28,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.32. 2,101,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,035,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $40.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.01. The company has a market cap of $330.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

