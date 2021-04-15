National Bankshares Lowers Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$7.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.13% from the company’s current price.

CPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$4.25 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$3.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.96.

Shares of TSE:CPG traded down C$0.09 on Thursday, reaching C$4.96. 1,655,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,235,900. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.39. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.12 and a 52 week high of C$5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.59.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$447.80 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.4879794 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

