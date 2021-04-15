Nerva (XNV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,225.00

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Nerva has a market cap of $1.22 million and $4,225.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nerva has traded up 125.8% against the dollar. One Nerva coin can currently be bought for $0.0715 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00067255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00064564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00019072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.19 or 0.00270681 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Nerva Profile

XNV is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. Nerva’s official website is getnerva.org . Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Nerva

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using U.S. dollars.

