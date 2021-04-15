Nervos Network (CKB) Trading Down 2% Over Last 7 Days

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 15th. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $746.96 million and $42.34 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,548.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,499.09 or 0.03932550 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $287.25 or 0.00452020 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $854.95 or 0.01345339 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.36 or 0.00589094 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.55 or 0.00545328 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00044721 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $249.78 or 0.00393058 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003518 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 31,706,009,225 coins and its circulating supply is 24,696,219,633 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

