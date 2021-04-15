Neutrino USD Market Capitalization Achieves $246.00 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC on popular exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $246.00 million and approximately $18.66 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00068060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.57 or 0.00269697 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.33 or 0.00737757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,196.39 or 0.99340844 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00023240 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $541.87 or 0.00851781 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 246,475,363 coins and its circulating supply is 246,474,811 coins. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

