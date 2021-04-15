Norway Savings Bank Increases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 105.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the period.

Shares of IJT opened at $130.28 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.48 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.81.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

