Norway Savings Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 230,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $62.12 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $63.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.75.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

