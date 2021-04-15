NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Short Interest Update

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 50.5% from the March 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSSXF remained flat at $$28.21 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.21. NS Solutions has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $28.21.

NS Solutions Company Profile

NS Solutions Corporation provides information technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers business and information systems consultation services; and plans, designs, develops, implements, operates, and maintains information systems. It also develops, manufactures, and sells software and hardware; and provides outsourcing services using information technology.

