NuCypher (NU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $239.23 Million

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 15th. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NuCypher coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00000921 BTC on major exchanges. NuCypher has a total market cap of $239.23 million and $29.97 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About NuCypher

NuCypher (NU) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,151,172,677 coins and its circulating supply is 408,250,000 coins. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

