Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 69.9% from the March 15th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 83.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 14,208 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period.

Shares of JRI stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.13. The stock had a trading volume of 77,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,013. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average is $13.46. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0965 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

