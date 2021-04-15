NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.25.

NVEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NV5 Global stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $94.34. 60,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,141. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. NV5 Global has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $109.39.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $161.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. Analysts predict that NV5 Global will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVEE. Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,269,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,032,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

