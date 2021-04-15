NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $235.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NXPI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $213.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.29.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $199.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of -377.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $216.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at $221,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,474,940,000 after buying an additional 765,752 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,367,303 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $694,445,000 after buying an additional 318,250 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $678,548,000 after purchasing an additional 651,130 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,738,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $594,421,000 after purchasing an additional 402,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,441,496 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $547,233,000 after purchasing an additional 120,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

