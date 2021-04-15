OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Upgraded at Sidoti

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) was upgraded by Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on OSPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $26.46 on Thursday. OneSpan has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 661.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average of $23.10.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.44 million. OneSpan had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that OneSpan will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt acquired 263,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,603,438.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,638,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,228,677.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in OneSpan by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in OneSpan by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in OneSpan by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in OneSpan by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

