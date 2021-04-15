Open Platform Price Down 11.3% Over Last Week (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $10.51 million and approximately $824,365.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00068859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00019693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.19 or 0.00749695 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00089510 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,836.52 or 0.06091211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00033637 BTC.

About Open Platform

OPEN is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

