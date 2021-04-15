Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,073,293 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,866 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 5.0% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $145,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $21,683,000 after purchasing an additional 16,010 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 37,640 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 29,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.04.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $76.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $221.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.43 and its 200-day moving average is $62.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

