Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.34–0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.26.

Separately, Jonestrading upped their price target on Orchid Island Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

ORC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,690. Orchid Island Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $579.13 million, a PE ratio of 204.67 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average is $5.48.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.70%.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

