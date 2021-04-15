PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Holdings Raised by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $8,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PACCAR by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,196,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,408,000 after purchasing an additional 150,093 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,672,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,869,000 after purchasing an additional 182,352 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,335,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,790,000 after purchasing an additional 24,970 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,405,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $93.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.78.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 10,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total transaction of $991,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,540.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.