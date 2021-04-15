Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Holdings Increased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Paychex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,806,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,796,000 after acquiring an additional 91,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,270,000 after buying an additional 1,224,938 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after buying an additional 1,792,651 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,370,000 after buying an additional 338,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $195,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,782 shares of company stock valued at $15,332,733. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $96.75 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.