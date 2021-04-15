Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 57,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 43,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 21,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.56. The stock had a trading volume of 462,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,195,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.59. The company has a market cap of $209.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

