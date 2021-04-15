Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $152.34. The stock had a trading volume of 66,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.10, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $169.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.86 and a 200 day moving average of $120.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 27.38%.

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $490,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,895.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

