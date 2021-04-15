Playcent 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.22 Million (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. One Playcent coin can currently be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00001874 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Playcent has traded up 90% against the dollar. Playcent has a market capitalization of $13.36 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Playcent Profile

Playcent (CRYPTO:PCNT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,353,284 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

