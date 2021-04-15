PlayGame (PXG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $66,079.00

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 23% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 14th. During the last week, PlayGame has traded down 44.7% against the US dollar. One PlayGame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. PlayGame has a market cap of $1.10 million and $66,079.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00064564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00019072 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.60 or 0.00688774 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00088839 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00032578 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00036602 BTC.

About PlayGame

PXG is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

