PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Issues Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) updated its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.15-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.02.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Laurentian upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.61.

PPG traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.97. 1,850,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,675. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. PPG Industries has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $156.57.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

