PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Updates Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) updated its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.15-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.02.

Several equities analysts have commented on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Laurentian upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.61.

PPG stock traded up $3.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.97. 1,850,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.52. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $156.57.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

