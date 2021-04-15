PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui Sells 7,800 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 7,800 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total value of $699,114.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,878 shares in the company, valued at $12,985,415.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PriceSmart stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.02. 3,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,052. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.93. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $937.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.35 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

