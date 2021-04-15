Private Capital Group LLC Reduces Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 67.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,216 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,694,000 after acquiring an additional 249,557 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,488,000 after acquiring an additional 569,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after acquiring an additional 864,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,384,000 after purchasing an additional 459,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Summit Insights raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.19.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 99,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $22,283,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 426,015 shares of company stock valued at $89,431,994. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $208.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.27. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.73 and a 12-month high of $251.28. The firm has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of -433.74 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.