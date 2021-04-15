Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) will report ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ earnings. Protara Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.81) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($2.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($5.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.51) to ($2.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Protara Therapeutics.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.43).

Several research firms recently commented on TARA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Protara Therapeutics by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 782,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 376,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,121,000 after buying an additional 80,349 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 89,656 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 26,318 shares during the period. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Protara Therapeutics stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.99. The company had a trading volume of 180,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,363. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.78. Protara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $67.08.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

