Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.11 and last traded at $23.11. 9,468 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 468,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.

PRTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Prothena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.71.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.77). Prothena had a negative net margin of 13,615.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Prothena news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $192,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $192,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 44,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $934,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at $14,252,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 390,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Prothena by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Prothena by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

