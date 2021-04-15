Provention Bio’s (PRVB) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $25.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PRVB. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, April 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Provention Bio from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.21.

Shares of PRVB opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $515.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 3.34. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. 39.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

