Qubitica Market Cap Tops $9.66 Million (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Qubitica coin can now be bought for $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on popular exchanges. Qubitica has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qubitica has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00064540 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003155 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000070 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica Coin Profile

QBIT is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Buying and Selling Qubitica

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

