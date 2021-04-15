Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Thomas E. Schodorf Sells 250 Shares

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 250 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $20,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,805. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of RPD stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.42 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.28. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.22 and a 1-year high of $94.60.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The company had revenue of $113.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RPD shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.64.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

