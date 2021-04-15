Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $21,733,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.47. 113,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,301,323. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.64. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $80.06. The company has a market cap of $117.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.69.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

