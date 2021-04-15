Realty Income (NYSE:O) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on O. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.89.

Realty Income stock opened at $65.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $47.68 and a fifty-two week high of $66.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

