Realty Income (NYSE:O) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.22% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on O. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.89.
Realty Income stock opened at $65.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $47.68 and a fifty-two week high of $66.80.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.
Realty Income Company Profile
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.
